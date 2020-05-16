Don’t Expect Patriotism – Shehu Sani Reacts As Nigerian Returnees Pay FG

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to reports that Nigerians returning home due to coronavirus pandemic are told to cover their expenses.

Recall that on Friday, the Nigerian government in a revised guideline asked returnees to pay for their two weeks stay at isolation centers.

Before Friday, the returnees were only required to pay for their flight back home while the government took care of them for two weeks in their various isolation centres.

Reacting to this development, Sani took to his Twitter page, condemning the move by the federal government.

According to him, the government should not expect patriotism from Nigerians outside the country if they have to pay to be evacuated.

See his post below: