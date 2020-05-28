‘Don’t Let Pandemic Stop You From Pursuing Your Hustle’ – Omashola

Ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola has come out to advise that people should not let the current pandemic ravaging nations stop them from hustling.

According to the reality TV star, people are still making money and getting jobs despite the pandemic.

He concluded by charging them to keep pushing.

Read Also: Omashola Reveals What Makes Women More Confused In Relationships

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 28th May.

He wrote, “Don’t let this Covid19 Pandemic stop you from pursuing your hustle. People are still making money and getting jobs. Don’t stop, Keep pushing!”