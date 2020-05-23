‘Don’t Let People’s Opinion Define Who You Are’ – Mercy Aigbe Advises

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has advised her fans that they should never let people’s opinion define who they are.

The screen diva in her short piece of advise further charged them to be “unapologetically ” because they are all unique in their own way.

The popular actress made this known via a new video on her official Instagram page on Saturday, 23rd May.

This is coming less than 24 hours after she took delivery of her Benz SUV.

She wrote: “Don’t let people’s opinion define who you are! Be unapologetically YOU cos you are Unique in your own way.”