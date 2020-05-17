Don’t Let Quarantine Make You Love The Wrong Person – Anita Joseph

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph

Nigerian actress and newly wedded mom of one, Anita Joseph, has taken to her IG page to share a piece of advice to her followers.

According to Anita, people should not allow the lockdown to make them love the wrong person.

Read Also: ‘You Give Me The Kind Of Love People Write About In Novels’ – Anita Joseph Gushes Over Husband

In her words;

”Don’t let this Quarantine make you”
Love the wrong one 🤦‍♀️
when did you read your bible last huh 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️oya read it now …..
🏃‍♀️I’m coming 🚶‍♀️”

See the post below and share your thoughts with us;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAQppWSh6gm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here