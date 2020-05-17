Don’t Let Quarantine Make You Love The Wrong Person – Anita Joseph

Nigerian actress and newly wedded mom of one, Anita Joseph, has taken to her IG page to share a piece of advice to her followers.
According to Anita, people should not allow the lockdown to make them love the wrong person.
In her words;
”Don’t let this Quarantine make you”
Love the wrong one 🤦♀️
when did you read your bible last huh 🏃♀️🏃♀️oya read it now …..
🏃♀️I’m coming 🚶♀️”
See the post below
