Don’t Let Quarantine Make You Love The Wrong Person – Anita Joseph

Nigerian actress and newly wedded mom of one, Anita Joseph, has taken to her IG page to share a piece of advice to her followers.

According to Anita, people should not allow the lockdown to make them love the wrong person.

In her words;

”Don’t let this Quarantine make you”

Love the wrong one 🤦‍♀️

when did you read your bible last huh 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️oya read it now …..

🏃‍♀️I’m coming 🚶‍♀️”

See the post below and share your thoughts with us;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAQppWSh6gm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link