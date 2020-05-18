Don’t Reopen Mosques, MURIC Tells State Govts

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has advised state governments and Islamic leaders in Nigeria against reopening mosques.

Ishaq Akintola, MURIC director, said this in a statement issued on Monday.

A few states in the country, including Borno and Gombe, have relaxed the ban on religious gatherings, granting permission to mosques and churches to reopen, though with strict guidelines on physical distancing and maintaining proper hygiene.

However, Akintola said such steps have to be taken with caution.

Akintola asked Borno, Gombe and Zamfara states to reconsider the decision to allow mosques to reopen, saying the fundamental right to life should not be violated by a “hasty yet wrongful policy decision”.