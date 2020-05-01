Don’t Sack Workers Or Cut Salaries: Adams Oshiomhole Begs Employers

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has warned State Governors against cutting salaries of workers as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been fears that state governments may cut wages of workers and sack some due to decline in revenue.

Also Read: May Day: Gbajabiamila Salutes Nigerian Workers, Tasks Them On Productivity

But Oshiomhole, in an article published to mark Labour Day appealed to the governors to “Be sensitive to the poor condition of workers during this difficult time.”

According to him, cutting salaries of workers, “Can only bring about a vicious cycle of poverty.”

Oshiomhole advised governors to rather reduce cost of governance instead of slashing wages or retrenching workers.