‘Don’t Sleep With Men For Free’ – Lagos Socialite, PamPam Tells Ladies

Lagos socialite, Pampam has caused a stir online after she advised young girls to start keeping sugar daddies at the age of 18 and to bill men for sex.

The socialite had a question and answer session on Instagram where a curious 21-year-old follower asked for the ideal age to have a sugar daddy.

Responding to the question, Pampam wrote;

“Girls, ladies have SD at 18. You gotta know what you want and never give it up for free. You are young and this men tend to or might wanna take advantage of the fact that you are young and naive. Act smart and think spontaneously”, she responded.

See the exchange below: