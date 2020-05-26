Don’t Willingly Sign A Contract And Later Complain Of Being Cheated – ElDee

Veteran Nigerian rapper Eldee has shared his thoughts on the situation between Cynthia Morgan and her former record label boss, Jude Okoye.

Recall, Cynthia Morgan via an Instagram Live interview over the weekend, spoke on the record label issues she had after signing with Jude Okoye’s Northside Entertainment.

According to the singer, she allegedly lost her stage name “Cynthia Morgan”, her VEVO account, royalties, her Instagram account, and other things due to the contract she signed with the record label.

Taking to Twitter, Eldee, shared his thoughts on this saying;

”Don’t willingly sign a contract & then turn around a while later to complain about how you’re being “cheated”. If the terms are no longer favorable, renegotiate, but remember that your partner also reserves the right to accept the new terms.

”You can’t sign a financial agreement and expect to change the terms halfway into the deal, unless that option/clause exists in the agreement to begin with.” he tweeted