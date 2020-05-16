Dortmund’s Haaland Grabs First Post-Lockdown Goal In Bundesliga

Teenage sensation and Dortmund striker, Erling Braut Haaland has grabbed the first post-lockdown goal in Bundesliga.

The German Bundesliga resumed on Saturday afternoon after being suspended for 66 days due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The league resumed with the Ruhr derby involving Dortmund and Schalke 04.

Haalamd put Borussia Dortmund ahead against Schalke on Saturday.

Haaland diverted a low Thorgan Hazard cross into the far corner of the net in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off on Saturday afternoon on the long-awaited comeback of top-flight football in Europe.

It was a 10th goal in nine Bundesliga appearances for the prolific 19-year-old Norwegian striker, who moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter.

A victory for Dortmund on Saturday would leave them a point behind leaders Bayern Munich, who play on Sunday.