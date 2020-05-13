Doyin Okupe Releases Photos From Isolation Center

A former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe has released photos from his stay at the isolation centre.

The former spokesman took the move after series of Nigerians called him out on Tuesday after he revealed that he and his wife have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.

As soon as he broke the news of his recovery, Nigerians besieged his comment section in social media to mercilessly drag him with some saying his tweets were unreal.

“Some said my tweet was a scam. These are my pictures at d isolation center.”