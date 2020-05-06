Dozens Die In Jigawa State Within Four Days

Dozens of people have died in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State, a neighbouring state to Kano.

The families of the deceased and witnesses said they died between May 1 and May 5.

It was gathered that the deceased persons died of high fever, diabetes and high blood pressure, but health officials said these could only be underlying factors and asked authorities to extend the high profile investigation and intervention currently ongoing in neighbouring Kano State to Jigawa to stem the tide.

Hadejia is about 177 kilometres from Kano and located in the eastern part of Jigawa State, sharing boundaries with Kirikasamma Local Government from the east, Mallam Madori Local Government from the north and Auyo Local Government from the west.

The worst-hit areas by the deaths include Kasuwar Kofa, Matsoro, Kofar Fada, Gagulmari, Chadi, Bayi, Bakin Kasuwa, Dalla and Sabon Garu among others, Daily Trust reports.

It was also reported that the old cemetery in Hadeija had about 100 new graves, while at the new cemetery in the town, about 20 new graves were seen.

“Most of the deceased were old people with terminal diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and or kidney complications,” a resident of Dalla quarters, Adamu Danwawu, was quoted as saying.

“Most of them were males,” he added.

Dr Mahmoud Abdulwahab, Chairman of the five-man committee set up by Jigawa State Government has said that investigation into the causes of deaths in Hadejia and Alhaji Abdullahi Mai Kanti, Chairman of Hadejia Local Government Area in Jigawa State has begun.