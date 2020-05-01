Dr Sid Remembers His Late Parents As He Turns 40

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Dr Sid
Dr Sid

Nigerian singer Dr Sid is a year older today. The former Mavin singer clocks 40 today.

To celebrate his day, Dr Sid shared a throwback photo of himself with his late parents and penned a short note alongside.

He wrote;

” I would have love to share this day with both my parents but 1 will have to do. They both shaped the man I have become today. So as I celebrate the big 40, I want to celebrate my parents and everyone who has been part of my growth and development. Thank you 🙏🏾 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON”

