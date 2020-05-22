Drake Calls Kylie Jenner His ‘Side Piece’ In Leaked Song With Rapper Future

Popular rappers, Drake and Future, have tagged billionaire beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner as a side piece in a leaked song.

The rappers also revealed some of the female celebrities they have been with using Kylie as a reference.

The undisclosed song from the two rappers went viral after it was debuted during Night Owl Sound’s Instagram Live and shared on Twitter.

Parts of the song goes: “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls,” Drake raps. “Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f–kin’ Gigis.” Gigi, also referencing model, Gigi Hadid.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society,” Future can be heard rapping in a video obtained by fans

“Real s–t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf–kin’ Kylies.”