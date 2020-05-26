‘Dream Big’ – Folorunsho Alakija Tells Nigerians (Photo)

Nigerian financial expert and businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija has taken to social media to advise her followers on steps to be successful.

According to Folorunsho, the first step to being successful is to start with a dream as she shared on Twitter.

The business tycoon reminded her followers that there is nothing seen that wasn’t first imagined.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “Dream big. There is nothing seen that wasn’t imagined. There’s no overnight success. You have to start by dreaming big and working towards your goal.”

