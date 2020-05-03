Dremo Supports Ycee Against Fan Trying To Compare Them (Photo)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Dremo, has agreed with his colleague and friend Ycee over a controversial tweet sent out by a fan trying to compare the two rappers.

It all started after the follower identified as Djini, put up a side-by-side photo of Dremo and Ycee and asked who raps better.

The ‘Joke’ didn’t go down well with Ycee who was quick to slam the fan, pointing out that they were both friends and there isn’t any need for comparison.

Dremo, however, took things to another level as he wrote: ”soon it will be ur picture put against your friend then the question will be “Who really f**ks ur wife better???”

