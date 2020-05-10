Dress For Where You Are Going, Not Where You Are Coming From – Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken to social media to pen down a piece of advice on climbing the success ladder.

According to Omokri;

”Dress for where you are going, not where you are coming from. When Joseph was released from prison to interpret pharaoh’s dream, the first thing he did was change his clothes and shave.

”Even if you are a cleaner, dress cleaner than your present status. Be like Joseph. Don’t go into the presence of your pharaoh looking like a prisoner, or he might send you back to prison. Come before him looking like the leader you desire to be and he may promote you. You don’t have to dress extravagantly. You do have to dress decently!”