Easing Lockdown Potentially Looking Like A Bad Decision: Lawmaker

By
Valerie Oke
-
Akin Alabi
Akin Alabi

Member representing Egbeda/Ona-ara federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Oloye Akin Alabi has cried out that easing the lockdown is potentially looking like a bad decision.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further lambasted people who have been using the pandemic as an opportunity to vent out their political differences by criticising the lockdown.

He wrote:

“Easing the lockdown is potentially looking like a bad decision. Shame on all of you that turned a pandemic into a chance to vent your political hypocrisy.”

