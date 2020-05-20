Ebonyi Won’t Welcome Almajirai – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that almajiris are not welcome in the Southeast state.

Umahi made this known while reacting to reports of Almajirai being smuggled into the Southeast after expulsion from some Northern states in wake of the rampaging coronavirus.

The Governor, while acknowledging the efforts of his colleagues in the North, said they won’t be entertained in any part of the state.

Governor Umahi also banned rearing of cattle around the new Government House located inside the Centenary City Abakaliki.

He said cows seen flouting the order should be impounded and a court order obtained to auction them off.