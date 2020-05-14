Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Makes Wife’s Hair In New Video

Media Personality, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia took to her Insta-story on Wednesday to share a video of her husband making her hair.

Information Nigeria recalls the Rubbin Mind anchor man on Channels TV did a Snapchat of himself braiding his wife’s hair in 2016.

It appears the father of two has upgraded his hair-making skills as he was filmed applying relaxer to his wife’s hair.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Cynthia captioned the video;

“He has discovered another talent”

”Putting him to work”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAIl8BZF96Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link