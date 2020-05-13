Edo Government Extends Curfew For 14 Days

The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the state for another 14 days, as it intensifies measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.

Also Read: Police Officer Shot Dead While Enforcing Curfew In Edo

He said the curfew, which is effective between 8 pm and 6 am daily, was extended to limit movement within the state at night.

He tasked Edo residents to continue to adhere to regulations against the spread of the virus, including regular handwashing with soap under running water or use alcohol-based sanitizer; wearing facemasks while in public and avoiding gatherings of more than 20 persons, among others.

The State has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the South-South region.