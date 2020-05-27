Edo Guber: Ize-Iyamu Collects APC Governorship Form

On Wednesday, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu picked up the nomination form for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Edo state governorship election is slated for September 19, 2020.

This is coming hours after he emerged the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction believed to be loyal to National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He is expected to slug it out with Governor Godwin Obaseki for the direct primary of the party slated for June 22.