Edo Guber: Ize-Iyamu Set Battle Against Governor Obaseki

With the adoption of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as consensus aspirant of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led faction of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Edo State Governorship election primaries of the party slated for 22 June, the stage is now set for the clash of the titans, the final showdown between incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu, to clinch the ticket of the party in the election.

Ize-Iyamu, in a statement made available to newsmen, expressed gratitude to those who were involved in his emergence as APC guber aspirant.

“I thank God Almighty for his love and benevolence towards us. He is the one that promotes and we give him all the glory for our cohesion, unity and sacrifice which has led to our unprecedented cooperation,” the statement read.

“With great humility, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, General Charles Airhavbere (rtd), Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, Hon. Saturday Uwuilekwe and Professor Ebegue Amadasun for their exemplary leadership, maturity, and substantial contribution towards my purchase of the nomination and expression of interest form to fly the banner of our party, the All Progressives Congress, in the governorship election.

“Apart from the substantial contribution, they also honored me with their presence at the party Headquarters in Abuja where I obtained the nomination form which they endorsed with their signatures. I am deeply honored by their generosity, largeness of heart, and personal sacrifice.

“Because of the example they have set and their praiseworthy insistence on what binds us together, our party is united and better-positioned to face the challenges that lay ahead. I am grateful to them even as I look forward to our joint and all-inclusive task of redeeming our state and returning it back on the path of peace, development, and progress.

“I am equally grateful to the honorable members of the National Assembly, great men who sighting the greatness in our vision, decided to make their support pronounced through many tangible efforts. The mission remains moving Edo forward and when we do, it would be to the benefit of all Edo men, women, and children.

“I am unreservedly grateful to the aspirants, colleagues, and all good-hearted progressives who have gone ahead to congratulate me. I send out a big thank you to officials, workers, aides, creatives, thinkers, analysts, volunteers, who all in their various offices, roles, and designation, have contributed in moving the cog of our party, in motivating the wheels of our vision, helping us stay aright in the path.

“It is an era where everyone matters and my gratitude, without equivocation, goes to everyone.”

He is now expected to battle it out with the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki in a primary election slated for June 22nd.