Edo/Ondo Polls: INEC To Meet Stakeholders Next Week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will begin to engage stakeholders in preparation for the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

The commission expressed that the meeting will begin on Saturday, May 30.

Edo and Ondo states are scheduled to go to the polls on September 19 and October 10, 2020 respectively.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

The engagements would start with Resident Electoral Commissioners on Saturday, May 30 2020; political parties on Monday June 1 2020; civil society groups on June 2 2020; and the media on June 3 2020.

The commission also informed that it had received the official declaration of vacancies for four Senatorial Districts and read reports of the passing of a senator and four members of some State Houses of Assembly.

INEC also approved a policy to conduct elections despite the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.