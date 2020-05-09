Eedris Abdulkareem Says He Was Betrayed By Charly Boy (Video)

Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has opened up on how he was betrayed by colleague, Charley Boy.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Eedris largely expressed how Charly Boy betrayed him after he had trusted him.

Taken to Instagram LIVE with Samklef, the singer made this known to his fans and followers.

Eedris pointed out that Charly Boy collected bribe to blacklist him with the media.

According to the singer, It was then that the story about Eedris slapping 50 Cent emerged.

Watch The Video Here: