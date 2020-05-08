Eedris Abdulkarim Paid The Price For Nigerian Artists To Be Respected: Samklef

Legendary musical producer, Samklef has stated that indigenous rapper, Eedris Abdulkarim deserves to be celebrated for his role in exposing Nigerian artists.

According to the ‘Mo lo wo noni’ crooner, the popular rapper paid the price so that Nigerian artistes can be respected and paid well locally.

Samklef made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He wrote, “Let’s not forget this great man (legend ) paid the price so that Nigeria artiste can be respected and paid well locally.”