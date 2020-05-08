EFCC Set To Commence Fresh Trial Against Orji Uzor Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia state governor, will face immediate retrial for money laundering.

Recall that the supreme court voided Kalu’s conviction on Friday. He had been sentenced to 12 years in jail by a federal high court before the apex court nullified his conviction.

In a statement hours after the apex court’s decision, the EFCC said it will begin the prosecution of Kalu immediately.

The anti-graft agency described the judgment as a technical ambush against the trial of the former governor.