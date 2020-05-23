Eid-El-Fitr: Akeredolu Reopens Major, Community Markets Saturday

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Governor Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered that all major and community markets throughout the State be reopened on Saturday, May 23.

The Governor made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye made available to newsmen in Akure on Friday.

Akeredolu had earlier banned daily market activities in the State as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision is to enable Muslim faithful in the State to engage in shopping activities ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

