Eid el-Fitr Holidays: In Africa, Ignorance Is The Main Pandemic – Omokri

Reno Omokri has reacted to the recent announcement of a public holiday for the celebration of Eid el-Fitr.

Taking to his page, Omokri asked if the country has enough body bags as he can not understand why such will be allowed with the pandemic still ravaging the country.

“Before Kano and other Northern states throw caution to the wind and reopen mosques for Eid el-Fitr celebrations, let them know that their morgues are already full, their hospitals are already overstretched, and their doctors are overwhelmed beyond measure.

“By this act, there are likely to be more deaths in Nigeria, and nobody in his right mind will rush to assist us, especially after we have flooded the Internet, using computer systems created by Microsoft, to insult and attack a man like Bill Gates, who has spent $1 billion of his own money trying to save people who do not value their own lives, and who are not mature enough to understand the relationship between cause and effect!

“In Africa, ignorance is the main pandemic,” Omokri wrote.