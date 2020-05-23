Eid-el-Fitri: Senate President, Lawan Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria

Senate president Ahmed Lawan has taken to his official Twitter handle to wish Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitri as they end their Ramadan fasting on Saturday.

Lawan in his message urged Muslims to continue to observe the health precautions and sustain the acts of purity as they did during the holy month.

“I felicitate with all Nigerians and in particular the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr which marks the breaking of fast and the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

“I congratulate the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the fasting period despite the formidable challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic which stood between us and total observance of key rituals of the period.

“Even as the holy month has ended, I enjoin us to continue to observe the health precautions and sustain the acts of purity, charity, perseverance and tolerance in our daily lives and general conduct.

“We should also continue to pray for Nigeria, our dear country, for God’s intervention against all the challenges that confront our nation and our world.

“I assure you on behalf of my colleagues that the National Assembly will continue to provide the initiatives and responses expected of a responsible Legislature in a vibrant democracy and as an arm of a caring government.

“I wish to specially commend all our healthcare and other essential services providers who are at the front line of the fight against COVID-19 and assure them of full support of their lawmakers and representatives for victory against the vicious enemy.

“As we celebrate with restraint as enjoined by our spiritual leaders and relevant authorities, I wish you all Eid Mubarak.”