El-rufai Apologises To Kaduna Residents Over Effect Of Lockdown

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has called on the people of the state to bear with the state government as the inconveniences they are passing through due to the COVID-19 are regrettable.

The Governor commended the people of Kaduna State for enduring the inconveniences of the lockdown and also thanked them for staying home and staying safe during the difficult period.

While he asked the residents for forgiveness over the inconveniences of the lockdown, El-Rufai noted that the action has become absolutely necessary to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

He also explained that as a COVID-19 survivor, he stands a better position to tell people about how deadly the disease is and why people should avoid being infected.