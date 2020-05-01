Employers Must Obstain Clearance From FG To Layoff Workers: Ngige

The federal government has advised employers against sacking workers without obtaining clearance.

This was disclosed by Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, during his workers’ day message.

He disclosed further that the government is seeking to create more jobs this time.

Ngige said, “All relevant factors to the nation’s workforce will be identified, analysed, and solidified to ensure job retention and the continued realization of the decent work agenda,” he said.

“In doing this, we will be guided by the labour standards as benchmarks for social and employment protection at this time of vulnerabilities.

“Along this line, talks are currently ongoing between the Presidential Economic Sustainability Council and Employers on job protection and even job creation at this time and progressively to post Covid-19 crisis.

“I wish to state that employers will not be encouraged to disengage staff without prerequisite Social Dialogue and clearance from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.”

“Also, Group Life Insurance Policy has been activated for all workers in the Federal Government Public Service as well as Employees’ Compensation for injuries, disabilities sustained and even death in the course of discharging their duties,” he added.

The minister further called on the science, technology and research sectors to “put on your thinking caps and join your colleagues throughout the world and produce cure and/or vaccine for the covid-19 for testing and other required processes and procedures.”

“Madagascar and Senegal have done it,” he said, adding: “We can also do something greater or key into their knowledge to mass produce for the Nigerian populace.”