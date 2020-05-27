English Premier League Clubs Vote For Return To Contact Training

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to approve a return to contact training, in another significant step towards the resumption of matches.

Recall that players had already resumed training last week in small groups while respecting social distancing measures, according to step one of the return to training protocols.

Also Read: Premier League Clubs allowed To Train In Small Groups From Tuesday

Several players, including Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, are not taking part in phase one of the return to training protocols because of concerns about coronavirus.

Phase Two allows up to 10 players to work together and will ease the time restrictions on training sessions and let players to be closer in training.