‘Enough Is Enough’ – Fani-Kayode Reacts To Killing Of Black Man In US

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the killing of a black man named George Floyd by American police in the US.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Thursday, he described the murder as sickening and barbaric.

He further raised the alarm that black lives matter and that enough is enough.

“The murder of George Floyd by white American police officers is sickening and barbaric. Enough is enough! Black lives matter.”