‘Envy And Jealousy Is A Killer, Work Harder’ – Mercy Advises Fans

Season 4 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke also known as Mercy Lambo has come out to advise her numerous fans about envy and jealousy.

The reality TV star described the duo as a killer.

She then advised them not to envy successful people but rather use the positivities from their success stories to inspire themselves.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she concluded by advising that anybody can make it with hard work and motivations.

She wrote:

“Envy and jealousy is a killer…Do not envy people👌use the positives from their success stories to motivate yourself✌️and work harder… If they can make it, you too can.”