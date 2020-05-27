EPL: Deal To Keep Ighalo At Man United Very Close: Agent

On-loan Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo is set to extend his stay at Old Trafford after it was revealed the Chinese Super League’s foreign players are to be banned from returning until October.

Ighalo joined Manchester United from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan in January.

The temporary deal is set to expire at on Sunday with the former Watford player expected to return to China on Monday for the start of the new season.

Salami, however, states that United are in talks with Shanghai Shenhua over an extension.

“On the one hand, the Super Eagle [Nigerian] feels very good in Manchester with which it is very close to a salary agreement,’ Ighalo’s agent Ladi Salami told FootMercato.