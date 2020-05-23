Ese Oruru: Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Under Attack For Promising To Influence Court’s Ruling On Yunusa

By
Valerie Oke
-
Bashir Ahmad
Presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media is currently trending in social media after vowing to contact people who can influence the court’s ruling on the case of Yunusa vs Ese Oruru.

The court had sentenced Yunusa to 26 years imprisonment for abducting and impregnating Ese Oruru.

Commenting on the ruling in Hausa language via a now deleted tweet on his official Twitter handle, Bashir said although he does not have the power to influence the court ruling, he said he would contact people who have the power.

Since he made the comment, Nigerians have been bashing him on social media.

See what he wrote below:

What Nigerians are saying below:

 

 

 

 

