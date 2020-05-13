Etinosa Idemudia Knocks Victoria Inyama Over Her Comment About Crossdressers

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia and comedian, Omini have slammed Victoria Inyama over her comment about cross-dressers in Nigeria.

The whole incident occurred after an Instagram blogger shared photos of James Brown, Bobrisky and Jay Boogie with a caption which reads;

“Nigerian Cross Dresser James Brown Rebrands To Meet Up With Jay Boogie & Bobrisky’s Standard.”

Inyama took to the comment section to say that she can’t wait to see the cross-dressers in their 50’s and 60’s.

However, the actress got more than she bargained for as comedian, Omini slammed her and tagged her as a ‘wicked’ person while Etinosa stated that she won’t live to witness the cross-dressers in their old age.

Read Also: Crossdresser, James Brown Shares Indecent Photos On Instagram

See the exchange below: