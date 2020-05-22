Every Challenge You Encounter In Life Is An Opportunity To Reveal Your Light – Ibinabo Fiberesima

Veteran actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has taken to social media to share a motivational piece for all her followers.

According to the actress, every challenge one faces in life should only further that person other than bringing them down.

Read Also: [PHOTOS]: Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima And Her Daughter, Zino Look Stunning In Matching Outfits

She wrote;

”Every challenge you encounter in life is an opportunity to reveal your Light. You may not see the possibilities immediately, but eventually, your greatest struggles will reveal your greatest victories and life purpose.

”Like a seed that weathers many storms to sprout into an exquisite flower, the seeds of your experience will be driving forces behind what is your renewal.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAU9afipHJ_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link