‘Everybody Knows You Can Not Play Football’ – Burna Boy Shades Davido

Few minutes after popular Nigerian singer, Davido shared a Photoshop image of himself and Wizkid with the caption: “Two greatest of all time”, fellow singer, Burna Boy has shared what has been perceived as a diss to the ‘fia’ crooner.

Taking to his social media page, Burna Boy inferred that Davdio isn’t that talented musically but has been managing to stay afloat as a result of his dad’s wealth.

He wrote: “You can not play football, everybody knows you can not play football and you an embarrassment to the team but you daddy bought the football team.”