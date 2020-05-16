Everybody Will Not Like You, Toyin Abraham Tells Fans

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised her fans that it doesn’t matter how much they try to be likeable, people would always have a different opinion about them.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Friday, she charged them to focus on becoming their best instead of defending who they are not.

She concluded by saying, every body can never like them

She wrote: “People will continue to have different opinions about you no matter how much you try to be likeable. So, focus on becoming your best self than defending who you are not. Everyone will not like you.”