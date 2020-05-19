Everything Is Not Fight Or Competition, Just Enjoy Life: Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has advised her teeming fans that everything is not about fight or competition.

The soon to be mum while speaking via her official Twitter handle on Monday, 18th May further charged them to just enjoy life.

Read Also: Samklef Calls Out Simi, Yemi Alade, Says Little Fame Made Them Arrogant

The talented singer is currently promoting her latest singer ‘Duduke’ which has since been enjoying airplay and positive reviews from fans since it dropped.

See what she tweeted below:

Everything is not fight or competition. Just enjoy life ma mehn.