Ex-BBNaija Housemate Bassey, Wife Celebrate 6 Months Wedding Anniversary

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bassey and his wife, Nadia are celebrating their 6 months wedding anniversary.
The lovebirds took to Instagram to pen down romantic messages to each other as they celebrated another milestone in their relationship.
Bassey in his “early anniversary” celebration described his wife as his “love song”.
He wrote;
”An early anniversary celebration of a RELATIONSHIP of Love and Laughs.
”I know beyond a doubt, You are my Love Song.?
I’ll do this over again with you Omalich.”
