Ex-BBNaija Housemate Bassey, Wife Celebrate 6 Months Wedding Anniversary

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bassey and his wife, Nadia are celebrating their 6 months wedding anniversary.

The lovebirds took to Instagram to pen down romantic messages to each other as they celebrated another milestone in their relationship.

Read Also: First Time I Set My Eyes On You, I Fell With You – Beverly Osu Gushes Over BBNaija’s Bassey

Bassey in his “early anniversary” celebration described his wife as his “love song”.

He wrote;

”An early anniversary celebration of a RELATIONSHIP of Love and Laughs.

”I know beyond a doubt, You are my Love Song.?

I’ll do this over again with you Omalich.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_0IVAxnmEF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link