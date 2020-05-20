Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Princess Shares Lesson She Learnt During Lockdown

Former BBNaija housemate Princess has shared the one important lesson she has learned since lockdown.

According to Princess, that lesson is that there is absolutely no point pretending to be someone you are not.

She wrote, ”Who else is just watching the days go by

.

”June is here already. This COVID break has been such a learning curve. One of the valuables lessons I learned is that there is no need to be anyone but yourself.

”Just Imagine being stuck in someone else’s definition/shadow…for the past 4 months.”

