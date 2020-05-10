Ex Big Brother Housemate, Vimbai Marries Her Nigerian Lover During Lockdown

Former Big Brother Africa star, Vimbai Mutinhiri has walked down the aisle with her Nigerian lover, Andrew Ekpenyong from Calabar, Cross River State.

Clarifying that the wedding had constrained physical participants, brother to the groom and Cross Rivers state minister of Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong said:

“loved ones saw the function by means of video conferencing”

READ ALSO – Tacha Is The Only Ex-Pepperdem Housemate That Is Not A Local Champion- Maduagwu

The excited 33-year-old bride is a Zimbabwean actress, model, and TV personality who partook in Big Brother Africa Amplified.

See Photos Here: