Expect Population Surge In Ogun After Lockdown: Health Expert

The chief nursing officer at a family health care provider in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta has raised the alarm that there could be population surge in Ogun state when the lockdown on the state is finally relaxed.

The chief nurse said this might be so because women who use various contraceptive method in family planning have not been able to access health cares in the state as a result of the lockdown.

She further stated that Nigerians are naturally known to have high fertility and with the stay at home, then a population explosion should be expected soon.

She said:

“Our major challenge is how to get people to come here. I have used my own vehicle many times to convey stranded clients from their various places to the centre.

Read Also: Ganduje: Those Criticising Us For Relaxing Lockdown Know Nothing About Kano

“The number of clients coming to the centre to procure family planning methods has significantly reduced since the implementation of the lockdown order. Only a few clients that have the means of transportation come.”