Experts Advise FG To Adopt 5G For Speedy Industrialisation

Electrical and electronic experts have urged the federal government to adopt 5G mobile technology, so the country can be part of the ongoing global technological industrialisation and development evolution.

The experts gave the advice at a 5G Health Symposium webinar organised by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) on Saturday.

On controversies around 5G and radiation from antennas, the experts said 5G mobile technology was faster and safer and used less oxidation and energy, making it safer than its predecessors.

Mr Bako Wakil, Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said Nigeria had no 5G technology at the moment and stressed the need for policy formulation towards its adoption.

“In NCC we have been measuring and assessing base station radiations. All equipment coming into Nigeria are allowed after they are certified.

“Radiation coming from mobile base stations or mobile sets are not harmful. We should as a country have a policy, 5G is going to transform our people and country.

“We have been carrying out measurements of 5G radiations at NCC and it is safe. Although it is safe, it is important to adopt safety measures, even water, if not properly used can harm you.

“NCC has feedback mechanisms where we go round the country in our consumer outreach programmes as well as our town hall meetings, where we ensure stakeholders and consumers meet to address all consumer needs and complaints,’’ he said.

He said that by 2025, over a billion machines were expected to be connected globally carrying out complex operations like surgeries, self-driving cars, etc which Nigeria must key into.