Ezekwesili Attacks Wike Over Demolition Of Hotels In Rivers

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the demolition of two hotels for flouting government lockdown order in Rivers State.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, demolished Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, in Eleme Local Government Area of the State for flouting an Executive Order on COVID 19.

Reacting to this development, Ezekwesili condemned the action and expressed that power in the hands of people without self-discipline creates monsters.

The former minister called on the owners of the hotel to sue the State government, stating that Wike’s action breeds anarchy in society.



