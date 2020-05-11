Ezekwesili Attacks Wike Over Demolition Of Hotels In Rivers

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the demolition of two hotels for flouting government lockdown order in Rivers State.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, demolished Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, in Eleme Local Government Area of the State for flouting an Executive Order on COVID 19.

Reacting to this development, Ezekwesili condemned the action and expressed that power in the hands of people without self-discipline creates monsters.

The former minister called on the owners of the hotel to sue the State government, stating that Wike’s action breeds anarchy in society.

See her post below:

I have seen enough flagrant abuse of power among our political class to know that both they and citizens are still enamored of the unaccountable governance style of the inglorious military era. Such arrogance of power against citizens because of delegated temporary ‘title’. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) May 10, 2020

It is self-discipline that makes one with enormous powers to be restrained in exercising it. Whatever else you do as a young person preparing for Public Leadership in this land, please get self-discipline before whatever ‘title’ they start calling you to swell your head. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) May 10, 2020