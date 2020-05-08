Facemask Is Good, I Just Passed Someone Am Owing And He Didn’t Recognise Me – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh may have just shared with her fans what facemasks can be used for other than the novel coronavirus.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Friday, 8th May, the screen diva shared that she just passed some one she is owing some money and the person could not recognise her.

Since she made the revelation, her fans have started commenting on her page.

She wrote:

Face mask is good oooh! I just passée someone that I’m owing and he didn’t recognise me!