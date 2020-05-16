Falz Petitions Nigerian Immigration Over Redeployment Of 5 Female Officers

Popular Nigerian singer, Falz has petitioned the Nigeria Immigration Service over the redeployment of the female officers who participated in viral “Bop Daddy” video challenge.

According to reports, the five female Immigration officers were punished and redeployed to remote states for participating in the challenge.

Falz decided to take action and he wrote a letter to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, to review the posting of the officers especially during this trying times.

Sharing copies of his letter, the singer tweeted;

“Hi @nigimmigration I have sent a letter to the Comptroller-General of the NIS concerning the #Immigration5 Please treat as urgent cc @babandedemb“

See his tweet below: