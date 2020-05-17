Fani Kayode Raises Alarm Over Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has raised alarm over the whereabouts of the 14 Chinese doctors who recently came into Nigeria to help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he queried why the ministry of health is reluctant to disclose their whereabouts.

He wrote:

“Where are the 14 Chinese doctors? Wlhat is their mission? Who invited them? Is it true that they are spreading & infecting our people with Covid 19 & testing new vaccines on us? Are we Guinea pigs? Why did the Min. of Health tell us to stop asking questions about the Chinese?”